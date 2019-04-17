Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Q4 PAT seen up 36.9% YoY to Rs. 413.6 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceuticals sector. The brokerage house expects Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to report net profit at Rs. 413.6 crore up 36.9% year-on-year (down 14.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,807.5 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 42.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 3.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 785.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.