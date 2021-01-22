Dr. Reddy’s Lab Q3 PAT to Rs. 729.7 cr: Yash Securities

live bse live

Yash Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Dr. Reddy’s Lab to report net profit at Rs. 729.7 crore (down 5.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 16.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,121.8 crore, according to Yash Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 191.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 23.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,299.3 crore.

