Dr Lal Pathlabs Q2 PAT seen up 48.8% YoY to Rs. 84.8 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Healthcare Services sector. The brokerage house expects Dr Lal Pathlabs to report net profit at Rs. 84.8 crore up 48.8% year-on-year (up 44.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 14.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 364.5 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 26.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 15.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 110 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.