DPSC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 165.55 crore, up 16.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.55 crore in September 2022 up 16.78% from Rs. 141.75 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.55 crore in September 2022 up 120.87% from Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.38 crore in September 2022 down 77.98% from Rs. 19.89 crore in September 2021.

DPSC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2021.