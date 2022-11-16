DPSC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 165.55 crore, up 16.78% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 01:51 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DPSC are:
Net Sales at Rs 165.55 crore in September 2022 up 16.78% from Rs. 141.75 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.55 crore in September 2022 up 120.87% from Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.38 crore in September 2022 down 77.98% from Rs. 19.89 crore in September 2021.
DPSC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2021.
|DPSC shares closed at 13.85 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.92% returns over the last 6 months and -11.22% over the last 12 months.
|DPSC
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|165.55
|148.66
|141.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|165.55
|148.66
|141.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.91
|4.81
|5.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|98.74
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.25
|11.38
|10.95
|Depreciation
|7.24
|7.22
|7.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|148.52
|145.28
|10.78
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.37
|-20.04
|8.17
|Other Income
|6.51
|6.53
|4.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.86
|-13.51
|12.69
|Interest
|9.17
|10.24
|8.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.03
|-23.75
|3.83
|Exceptional Items
|16.88
|27.73
|-1.60
|P/L Before Tax
|4.85
|3.98
|2.23
|Tax
|1.30
|1.13
|0.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.55
|2.85
|1.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.55
|2.85
|1.63
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3.55
|2.84
|1.61
|Equity Share Capital
|97.38
|97.38
|97.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.02
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.02
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited