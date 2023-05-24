Dixon Technologies: Growth takes a pause in Q4

Given the slowdown across different business lines, we urge investors to refrain from pulling the buy trigger, as its valuation is still not appealing for fresh entry

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Subdued performance in consumer electronics Lighting business disappointed in a big way Looking to finalise contracts with two large mobile players Backward integration of facilities to support margins Focus on expanding its ODM business Valuations remain stretched for fresh entry Contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies delivered subdued revenue growth in Q4 on the back of cautionary consumer spending. Margins, however, improved owing to changes in sales mix, operating leverage, and cost control measures. The management considers the recent performance as a temporary blip in the long-term trajectory...