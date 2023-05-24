English
    Dixon Technologies: Growth takes a pause in Q4

    A pick-up in the mobile business and a rebound in consumer electronics will be critical to the company’s growth

    Sachin Pal
    Neha Gupta
    May 24, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST
    Given the slowdown across different business lines, we urge investors to refrain from pulling the buy trigger, as its valuation is still not appealing for fresh entry

    Highlights Subdued performance in consumer electronics Lighting business disappointed in a big way Looking to finalise contracts with two large mobile players Backward integration of facilities to support margins Focus on expanding its ODM business Valuations remain stretched for fresh entry Contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies delivered subdued revenue growth in Q4 on the back of cautionary consumer spending. Margins, however, improved owing to changes in sales mix, operating leverage, and cost control measures. The management considers the recent performance as a temporary blip in the long-term trajectory...

