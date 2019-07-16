Dalmia Bharat Q1 PAT seen up 87% YoY to Rs. 110.4 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Dalmia Bharat to report net profit at Rs. 110.4 crore up 87% year-on-year (down 40.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 0.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 15.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,370 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 1.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 13.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 525 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.