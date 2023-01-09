Dabur India: Operating margin may run into stress points

Dabur India | CMP: Rs 552.90 | The scrip shed over 3 percent. The FMCG firm in its business update said that the India business is expected to report low to mid-single digit revenue growth. Healthcare portfolio returned to positive growth trajectory while demand trends for the industry remained weak during Q3FY23. Gross margin will be marginally better sequentially and rural markets showed early signs of recovery towards the end of the quarter.

Highlights Rural markets showing early signs of recovery Low- to single-digit revenue growth for India business Operating margins will be under pressure Investors with a long-term view can accumulate and add on declines The quarterly update for Dabur India (DIL; CMP: Rs 553; Market capitalisation: Rs 97,978 crore) shows that rural markets exhibited some early signs of recovery towards the end of December. DIL expects that rural markets will continue to improve on the back of the upcoming harvest season, higher MSP (minimum support price)...