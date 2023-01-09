Dabur India: Operating margin may run into stress points

Highlights Rural markets showing early signs of recovery Low- to single-digit revenue growth for India business Operating margins will be under pressure Investors with a long-term view can accumulate and add on declines The quarterly update for Dabur India (DIL; CMP: Rs 553; Market capitalisation: Rs 97,978 crore) shows that rural markets exhibited some early signs of recovery towards the end of December. DIL expects that rural markets will continue to improve on the back of the upcoming harvest season, higher MSP (minimum support price)...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Rural demand recovery eludes FMCG companies
Jan 6, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The manufacturing sector is in trouble, India’s equity markets could do well in 2023, can India restore G20 to its old glory, its India vs China for green hydrogen transition, and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers