Cummins India: Higher valuation factors in strong earnings growth

Representational Image (Image: Shutterstock)

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Most engineering companies have done better on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in the first quarter of the current fiscal. However, on a sequential basis their performances have suffered because of the economic hardships caused by the second wave of Covid-19. Mirroring this trend, Cummins India’s domestic business saw a strong 140 per cent YoY jump in the June quarter, though on a sequential basis it was down 12 per cent. (image) The company indicated that the domestic supply chain was...