English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Container Corp Q1 PAT seen up 11.7% YoY to Rs. 284.7 cr: ICICI Direct

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 11.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,015.9 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

    Broker Research
    July 14, 2022 / 09:32 PM IST
    Container Corporation Of India: Three PSU equity schemes Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity, Invesco India PSU Equity and SBI PSU Fund had allocation in the stock. ICICI Direct and Motilal Oswal were few brokers gave buy recommendation in the stock in May month.

    Container Corporation Of India: Three PSU equity schemes Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity, Invesco India PSU Equity and SBI PSU Fund had allocation in the stock. ICICI Direct and Motilal Oswal were few brokers gave buy recommendation in the stock in May month.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Logistics sector. The brokerage house expects Container Corp to report net profit at Rs. 284.7 crore up 11.7% year-on-year (up 10.9% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 11.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,015.9 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 6 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 459.6 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    ICICI_Logistics
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #Container Corp #earnings #ICICI Direct #logistics #Result Poll
    first published: Jul 14, 2022 09:32 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.