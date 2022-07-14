Container Corp Q1 PAT seen up 11.7% YoY to Rs. 284.7 cr: ICICI Direct

Container Corporation Of India: Three PSU equity schemes Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity, Invesco India PSU Equity and SBI PSU Fund had allocation in the stock. ICICI Direct and Motilal Oswal were few brokers gave buy recommendation in the stock in May month.

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Logistics sector. The brokerage house expects Container Corp to report net profit at Rs. 284.7 crore up 11.7% year-on-year (up 10.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 11.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,015.9 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 6 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 459.6 crore.

