business Commodity Live: Windfall tax on oil is up; Export duty up on ATF & diesel | Will it affect fuel prices & OMC stocks? Government has increased windfall profit tax on the export of diesel and jet fuel. Will there be an impact on fuel prices? Will OMC stocks be impacted by volatility in oil prices? Karunya Rao catches up with Nitin Sharma of Moneycontrol to take stock of the recent decision.