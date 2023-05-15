Colgate-Palmolive India: Pricing-led growth and cut in advertisement spends

Colgate-Palmolive Ltd’s Q4FY23 performance was in line with our expectation.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Recovery witnessed in toothpaste segment; toothbrush segment a laggard Premiumisation strategy to be played in the medium term. Recovery in rural markets key Continuing to remain underweight Colgate-Palmolive Ltd’s (CPIL; CMP: Rs 1,626; Market capitalisation: Rs 44,233 crore) Q4FY23 performance was in line with our expectation. CPIL declared an interim dividend of Rs 21 per share, taking the total interim dividend for FY23 to Rs 39 per share. March quarter performance Domestic revenue growth was 5.4 percent year on year (YoY), while volume growth remained flattish....