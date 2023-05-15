English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Colgate-Palmolive India: Pricing-led growth and cut in advertisement spends

    Higher penetration of toothpaste categories and slowdown in rural consumption lead to sub-par growth

    Nandish Shah
    Neha Gupta
    May 15, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST
    Colgate-Palmolive India: Pricing-led growth and cut in advertisement spends

    Colgate-Palmolive Ltd’s Q4FY23 performance was in line with our expectation.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: Recovery witnessed in toothpaste segment; toothbrush segment a laggard Premiumisation strategy to be played in the medium term. Recovery in rural markets key Continuing to remain underweight   Colgate-Palmolive Ltd’s (CPIL; CMP: Rs 1,626; Market capitalisation: Rs 44,233 crore) Q4FY23 performance was in line with our expectation. CPIL declared an interim dividend of Rs 21 per share, taking the total interim dividend for FY23 to Rs 39 per share. March quarter performance Domestic revenue growth was 5.4 percent year on year (YoY), while volume growth remained flattish....

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Inflation is easing, or is it?

      May 12, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Public sector banks end up on losing side, rise in rural consumption benefits c...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart

      Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

      The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers