Coforge Q1 FY24 – Why the premium valuation will sustain

Highlights Impressive Q1 show from Coforge Strong sequential growth in revenue Retains CC growth guidance of 13-16 percent growth for FY24 Strong order wins and backlog lend credibility to guidance Margin declines on annual wage revision, retains full-year guidance of 18.3 percentcompani Sees early green shoots on the macro front Valuation premium to sustain on industry-leading growth Our top pick from the IT services space, Coforge (CMP: Rs 4819 Market Cap: Rs 29,445 crore) has put up a resilient show in an otherwise challenging quarter with strong...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Is there a method to the market madness?
Jul 20, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST
In today’s edition of Pro Panorama: Polycab India plugs into growth circuit, making sense of skip-hike Fed cycle, Tata’s price...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The beginning of Indimerica
Jun 24, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
Prime Minister Modi's US visit signals a new era in Indo-US tiesRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers