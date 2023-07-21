Coforge Q1 FY24 – Why the premium valuation will sustain

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Impressive Q1 show from Coforge Strong sequential growth in revenue Retains CC growth guidance of 13-16 percent growth for FY24 Strong order wins and backlog lend credibility to guidance Margin declines on annual wage revision, retains full-year guidance of 18.3 percentcompani Sees early green shoots on the macro front Valuation premium to sustain on industry-leading growth Our top pick from the IT services space, Coforge (CMP: Rs 4819 Market Cap: Rs 29,445 crore) has put up a resilient show in an otherwise challenging quarter with strong...