Coal India Q3 PAT seen up 37% YoY to Rs. 4,239 cr: ICICI Direct

coal_india_logo_13292906

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for thesector. The brokerage house expects Coal India to report net profit at Rs.4,239 crore up 37% year-on-year (up 45% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 17 percent Y-o-Y (up 19 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 27,765 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 18 percent Y-o-Y (up 54 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,090 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More