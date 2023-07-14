Cipla Q1 PAT seen up 6.1% YoY to Rs. 552.3 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Aurobindo Pharma

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 23) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Aurobindo Pharma to report net profit at Rs. 552.3 crore up 6.1% year-on-year (up 9.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 5.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,555.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 10.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,068.4 crore.

