Cheviot Company Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 123.46 crore, up 399.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cheviot Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 123.46 crore in June 2021 up 399.88% from Rs. 24.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.19 crore in June 2021 up 79.16% from Rs. 12.38 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.20 crore in June 2021 up 94.02% from Rs. 15.05 crore in June 2020.

Cheviot Company EPS has increased to Rs. 35.40 in June 2021 from Rs. 19.15 in June 2020.

Cheviot Company shares closed at 1,383.25 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)