Chamak Holdings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.53 crore, down 64.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chamak Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.53 crore in March 2023 down 64.92% from Rs. 27.18 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 108.52% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 down 51.61% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.
Chamak Holdings shares closed at 12.50 on August 16, 2016 (BSE)
|Chamak Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.53
|26.46
|27.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.53
|26.46
|27.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.96
|25.95
|26.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.10
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.08
|0.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.43
|0.32
|0.49
|Other Income
|-0.14
|0.06
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.29
|0.39
|0.61
|Interest
|0.31
|0.00
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.01
|0.39
|0.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.01
|0.39
|0.38
|Tax
|0.01
|0.09
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.30
|0.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.30
|0.25
|Equity Share Capital
|3.25
|3.25
|3.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|0.91
|0.94
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|0.91
|0.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|0.91
|0.94
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|0.91
|0.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited