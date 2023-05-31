English
    Chamak Holdings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.53 crore, down 64.92% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chamak Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.53 crore in March 2023 down 64.92% from Rs. 27.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 108.52% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 down 51.61% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

    Chamak Holdings shares closed at 12.50 on August 16, 2016 (BSE)

    Chamak Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.5326.4627.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.5326.4627.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.9625.9526.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.100.06
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.080.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.430.320.49
    Other Income-0.140.060.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.290.390.61
    Interest0.310.000.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.010.390.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.010.390.38
    Tax0.010.090.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.300.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.300.25
    Equity Share Capital3.253.253.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.550.910.94
    Diluted EPS-0.550.910.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.550.910.94
    Diluted EPS-0.550.910.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

