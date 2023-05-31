Chamak Holdings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.53 crore, down 64.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.53 crore in March 2023 down 64.92% from Rs. 27.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 108.52% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 down 51.61% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

Chamak Holdings shares closed at 12.50 on August 16, 2016 (BSE)