English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CGCEL Q3 net profit falls 40% to Rs 88 crore

    Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,516.21 crore as against Rs 1,410.59 crore a year ago.

    PTI
    February 02, 2023 / 08:56 PM IST

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Thursday reported a 40 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 88.19 crore in the December quarter impacted by higher expenses.

    The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 148.26 crore in the year-ago period, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CGCEL) said in a regulatory filing.

    Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,516.21 crore as against Rs 1,410.59 crore a year ago, it added.

    Total expenses were higher at Rs 1,422.92 crore, up from Rs 1,225.9 crore in the third quarter last fiscal, it added.