Ceat Q2 PAT may dip 17.8% YoY to Rs. 52.9 cr: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Auto sector. The brokerage house expects Ceat to report net profit at Rs. 52.9 crore down 17.8% year-on-year (down 35.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 6 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,649.4 crore, according to Reliance Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 6.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 10.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 149.1 crore.

