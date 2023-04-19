Capital goods & engineering Q4 preview: Net profit to moderate YoY, but lower commodity prices to improve margin QoQ

With March quarter generally being the best period of the year for execution of projects, most infrastructure, capital goods and engineering companies are seen reporting strong order inflows with healthy execution in the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year 2022-23 (FY23).

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the profitability of capital goods companies is expected to be flat, but softening commodity prices and operating leverage could lead to an improvement sequentially. The pack could witness moderate growth in net profit on a yearly basis, most analysts believe.

“The capital goods universe is expected to witness moderate PAT growth of around 6 percent YoY, as companies such as BEL, HAL, KEC, and V-Guard are likely to witness tepid profitability on YoY basis,” said Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Kotak Institutional Equities sees healthy execution for all capital goods companies and most engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies led by strong order book accretion in the past five to six quarters, and expects recent moderation in commodity prices benefitting the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin.

Dipti Sharma