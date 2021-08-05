MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Buy IDFC First Bank; target of Rs 60: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on IDFC First Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 60 in its research report dated August 02, 2021.

Broker Research
August 05, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on IDFC First Bank


IDFC First Bank was formed by the merger of the erstwhile IDFC Bank and Capital First in 2018. Retailisation of its business has been key focus. Retail funded assets form 64% of gross funded assets Branch network is at 601 with 703 ATMs as on June 2021


Outlook


We retain our BUY rating on the stock We value IDFC First Bank at ~1.6x FY23E ABV and arrive at a revised target price of Rs 60 per share (earlier Rs 65).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #IDFC First Bank #Recommendations
first published: Aug 5, 2021 09:52 am

