Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 3400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finance

The NBFC segment is undergoing a possible shift in market approach, giving more importance to ratings and quality of borrower rather than merely chasing yields. Bajaj Finance Limited (BAF) has a high ratings profile and also its growth outlook is strong. BAF is likely to have ample availability of growth capital which will help it sustain its valuations.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a revised PT of Rs. 3,400.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.