you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 3400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3400 in its research report dated April 15, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finance


The NBFC segment is undergoing a possible shift in market approach, giving more importance to ratings and quality of borrower rather than merely chasing yields. Bajaj Finance Limited (BAF) has a high ratings profile and also its growth outlook is strong. BAF is likely to have ample availability of growth capital which will help it sustain its valuations.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating with a revised PT of Rs. 3,400.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Apr 16, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #Bajaj Finance #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

