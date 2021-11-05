MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Business in the Week Ahead: November 8-12

At least three new IPOs will open for subscription. Two companies will debut on the stock exchanges. Inflation, financial results of the recently listed companies are the key data to track

Moneycontrol News
November 05, 2021 / 04:21 PM IST
Business in the Week Ahead: November 8-12

Investors took the US Federal Reserve’s decision to dial back the COVID-19 pandemic driven stimulus in their stride sending benchmark stock market indices to record highs. The US central bank said it will begin scaling back monthly bond purchases but maintained the federal funds interest rate. The decision to scale back the stimulus was expected, given the inflationary pressures and progress on the economic recovery front. More macroeconomic clues will emerge in the coming week. Countries across the globe...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Is the demand graph finally getting into shape?

    Nov 2, 2021 / 05:26 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: What can upset IRCTC maths, the recovery tracker, SAIL’s margin headache, Start-up Street, the era of quantitative tightening and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers