Brooks Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.61 crore, down 40.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brooks Laboratories are:Net Sales at Rs 12.61 crore in March 2023 down 40.8% from Rs. 21.31 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2023 down 1520.12% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 114.29% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022.
|Brooks Labs shares closed at 61.70 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -47.15% returns over the last 6 months and -26.28% over the last 12 months.
|Brooks Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.61
|12.00
|21.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.61
|12.00
|21.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.34
|7.29
|15.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.59
|0.83
|1.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.72
|0.49
|-2.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.26
|2.93
|3.39
|Depreciation
|0.44
|0.43
|0.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.27
|1.94
|4.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.55
|-1.90
|-0.08
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.06
|0.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.54
|-1.84
|0.28
|Interest
|0.18
|0.24
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.72
|-2.08
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.72
|-2.08
|0.05
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.72
|-2.08
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.72
|-2.08
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|24.70
|24.70
|24.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|40.30
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-0.84
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|-0.84
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-0.84
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|-0.84
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited