    Brooks Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.61 crore, down 40.8% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brooks Laboratories are:Net Sales at Rs 12.61 crore in March 2023 down 40.8% from Rs. 21.31 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2023 down 1520.12% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 114.29% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022.Brooks Labs shares closed at 61.70 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -47.15% returns over the last 6 months and -26.28% over the last 12 months.
    Brooks Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.6112.0021.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.6112.0021.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.347.2915.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.590.831.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.720.49-2.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.262.933.39
    Depreciation0.440.430.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.271.944.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.55-1.90-0.08
    Other Income0.020.060.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.54-1.840.28
    Interest0.180.240.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.72-2.080.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.72-2.080.05
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.72-2.080.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.72-2.080.05
    Equity Share Capital24.7024.7024.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves40.30----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.29-0.840.02
    Diluted EPS-0.29-0.840.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.29-0.840.02
    Diluted EPS-0.29-0.840.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Brooks Laboratories #Brooks Labs #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 04:25 pm