Brooks Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.61 crore, down 40.8% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 12.61 12.00 21.31 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 12.61 12.00 21.31 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 8.34 7.29 15.07 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.59 0.83 1.37 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.72 0.49 -2.98 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.26 2.93 3.39 Depreciation 0.44 0.43 0.42 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.27 1.94 4.12 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.55 -1.90 -0.08 Other Income 0.02 0.06 0.37 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.54 -1.84 0.28 Interest 0.18 0.24 0.23 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.72 -2.08 0.05 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.72 -2.08 0.05 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.72 -2.08 0.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.72 -2.08 0.05 Equity Share Capital 24.70 24.70 24.70 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 40.30 -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.29 -0.84 0.02 Diluted EPS -0.29 -0.84 0.02 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.29 -0.84 0.02 Diluted EPS -0.29 -0.84 0.02 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --