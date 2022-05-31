Brooks Labs Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.46 crore, up 94.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.46 crore in March 2022 up 94.74% from Rs. 14.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2022 up 79.17% from Rs. 17.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2022 up 3.37% from Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2021.

Brooks Labs shares closed at 83.70 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.36% returns over the last 6 months and -15.11% over the last 12 months.