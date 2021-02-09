Bombay Dyeing Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 386.22 crore, up 2.26% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2021 / 10:32 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 386.22 crore in December 2020 up 2.26% from Rs. 377.70 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 82.40 crore in December 2020 down 150.57% from Rs. 162.93 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.39 crore in December 2020 up 317.28% from Rs. 9.20 crore in December 2019.
Bombay Dyeing shares closed at 76.25 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.51% returns over the last 6 months and -16.02% over the last 12 months.
|Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|386.22
|217.08
|377.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|386.22
|217.08
|377.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|141.68
|125.00
|214.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.51
|1.12
|29.85
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|141.40
|47.79
|46.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.22
|14.92
|20.96
|Depreciation
|8.29
|8.33
|8.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|56.93
|55.98
|68.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.19
|-36.06
|-10.98
|Other Income
|9.91
|8.71
|11.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.10
|-27.35
|0.93
|Interest
|145.34
|149.99
|139.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-115.24
|-177.34
|-138.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|57.78
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-115.24
|-119.56
|-138.16
|Tax
|-32.84
|-28.81
|-301.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-82.40
|-90.75
|162.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-82.40
|-90.75
|162.93
|Equity Share Capital
|41.31
|41.31
|41.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.99
|-4.39
|7.89
|Diluted EPS
|-3.99
|-4.39
|7.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.99
|-4.39
|7.89
|Diluted EPS
|-3.99
|-4.39
|7.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited