Bombay Dyeing Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 386.22 crore, up 2.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 386.22 crore in December 2020 up 2.26% from Rs. 377.70 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 82.40 crore in December 2020 down 150.57% from Rs. 162.93 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.39 crore in December 2020 up 317.28% from Rs. 9.20 crore in December 2019.

Bombay Dyeing shares closed at 76.25 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.51% returns over the last 6 months and -16.02% over the last 12 months.