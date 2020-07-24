App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 08:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Biocon Q1 profit falls 28% to Rs 149 crore on higher R&D spend

Revenue from operations rose 15 percent to Rs 1,671 crore versus Rs 1,459 crore in year ago period

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Pharma company Biocon has posted 28 percent fall in its June quarter (Q1FY21) net profit at Rs 149 crore due to higher R&D spend, lower profit share in the Biosimilars business, and lower profitability in the research services segment.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 206 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 15 percent to Rs 1,671 crore versus Rs 1,459 crore.

Close

Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at Rs 432 crore and EBITDA margin was at 26 percent.

“It has been a breakthrough quarter for Biocon as we made a significant contribution to the global efforts aimed at addressing the pandemic through our innovative science,” said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon.

On July 23, the share price ended at Rs 430.30, down Rs 0.70, or 0.16 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 08:13 am

tags #2030 - Auction Results #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.