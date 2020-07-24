Biocon Q1 profit falls 28% to Rs 149 crore on higher R&D spend

Pharma company Biocon has posted 28 percent fall in its June quarter (Q1FY21) net profit at Rs 149 crore due to higher R&D spend, lower profit share in the Biosimilars business, and lower profitability in the research services segment.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 206 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 15 percent to Rs 1,671 crore versus Rs 1,459 crore.

Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at Rs 432 crore and EBITDA margin was at 26 percent.

“It has been a breakthrough quarter for Biocon as we made a significant contribution to the global efforts aimed at addressing the pandemic through our innovative science,” said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon.

On July 23, the share price ended at Rs 430.30, down Rs 0.70, or 0.16 percent on the BSE.