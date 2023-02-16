English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Binny Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.22 crore, down 13.22% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Binny are:Net Sales at Rs 32.22 crore in December 2022 down 13.22% from Rs. 37.13 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.42 crore in December 2022 down 27.99% from Rs. 24.19 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.68 crore in December 2022 down 16.38% from Rs. 30.71 crore in December 2021.
    Binny EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.84 in December 2021.Binny shares closed at 280.45 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.38% returns over the last 6 months and -14.94% over the last 12 months.
    Binny
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.2240.7237.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.2240.7237.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.643.683.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.030.910.54
    Depreciation0.090.080.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.892.352.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.5733.7030.67
    Other Income0.030.000.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.5933.7030.70
    Interest1.502.903.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.1030.7927.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.1030.7927.28
    Tax6.688.226.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.4222.5720.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----3.62
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.4222.5724.19
    Equity Share Capital11.1611.1611.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.8110.1110.84
    Diluted EPS7.8110.1110.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.8110.1110.84
    Diluted EPS7.8110.1110.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Binny #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 12:11 pm