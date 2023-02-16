Binny Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.22 crore, down 13.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Binny are:Net Sales at Rs 32.22 crore in December 2022 down 13.22% from Rs. 37.13 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.42 crore in December 2022 down 27.99% from Rs. 24.19 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.68 crore in December 2022 down 16.38% from Rs. 30.71 crore in December 2021.
Binny EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.84 in December 2021.
|Binny shares closed at 280.45 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.38% returns over the last 6 months and -14.94% over the last 12 months.
|Binny
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32.22
|40.72
|37.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32.22
|40.72
|37.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.64
|3.68
|3.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.03
|0.91
|0.54
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.08
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.89
|2.35
|2.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.57
|33.70
|30.67
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.59
|33.70
|30.70
|Interest
|1.50
|2.90
|3.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|24.10
|30.79
|27.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|24.10
|30.79
|27.28
|Tax
|6.68
|8.22
|6.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|17.42
|22.57
|20.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|3.62
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|17.42
|22.57
|24.19
|Equity Share Capital
|11.16
|11.16
|11.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.81
|10.11
|10.84
|Diluted EPS
|7.81
|10.11
|10.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.81
|10.11
|10.84
|Diluted EPS
|7.81
|10.11
|10.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
