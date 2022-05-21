English
    BHEL Q4 result: Net profit at Rs 912 cr vs loss of Rs 1,035 cr (YoY)

    PTI
    May 21, 2022 / 05:27 PM IST

    State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Saturday returned to black posting Rs 912.47 crore consolidated net profit in the March quarter, backed by higher income. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,036.32 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

    Total income during January-March 2022, rose to Rs 8,181.72 crore, from Rs 7,245.16 crore in the year-ago period. Its expenses trimmed to Rs 7,091.29 crore in comparison to Rs 8,644.28 crore in January-March period of 2020-21 fiscal year.

    According to the filing, the board of the company has also approved a final dividend of Rs 0.40 per share on the paid up share capital of the company for the financial year 2021-22.

    "The spread of COVID-19 pandemic globally caused disturbance and slowdown of economic activity. It impacted the company's operations during the FY 2021-22, which recouped progressively," Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) said.



