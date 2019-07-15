BHEL Q4 PAT seen up 6% YoY to Rs. 164.9 cr: Kotak

3. Athens International Airport, Athens – Greece: This is the busiest airport In Greece by a distance. It serves the capital city and is a gateway for tourists travelling to the country. (Image: Reuters)

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects BHEL to report net profit at Rs. 164.9 crore up 6% year-on-year (down 75.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 38.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,359.2 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 0.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 79.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 286.2 crore.

