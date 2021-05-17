Bharti Airtel Q4 result: Telecom major posts net profit of Rs 759.2 crore, revenue rises 12%

Mobile revenues grew by 19.1 percent YoY on comparable basis on account of the improved realisations as well as strong customer addition.

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on May 17 reported a net profit of Rs 759.2 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (Q4FY21). The firm had posted a loss of Rs 5,237 crore in the year-ago period. In the December quarter, profit stood at Rs 853.6 crore.

The company's fourth quarter total revenue came in Rs 25,747 crore, up 17.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) on a comparable basis and 11.9 percent YoY on a reported basis.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 12,583 crore, up 28.9 percent YoY and EBITDA margin was at 48.9 percent, an expansion of 647 basis points (bps).

EBIT of the company came in at Rs 5,048 crore, up 75.5 percent YoY and EBIT margin at 19.6 percent, an expansion of 711 bps.

Geography-wise, India's revenues grew 17.5 percent YoY on a comparable basis and 9.6 percent YoY on a reported basis, while Africa's revenues (in constant currency) rose 21.7 percent YoY. EBITDA margin for Africa business stood at 47.8 percent, up 389 bps YoY and EBIT margin was at 30.9 percent, up 405 bps YoY.

Further, mobile revenues grew by 19.1 percent YoY on comparable basis on account of the improved realisations as well as strong customer addition.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) continued to be best in industry as Q4’21 ARPU came in at Rs 145 versus Rs 135 in Q4’20 on a comparable basis.

“Our services are the digital oxygen that the country needs in this challenging time as we experience a vicious second wave of COVID-19. I am grateful to our people who are doing all they can to strengthen our network experience and serve our customers braving massive odds," said Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India & South Asia.

"It is this relentless focus on customer obsession that has allowed us to deliver another consistent quarter in terms of performance," Vittal added.

Basic earnings per share came in at Rs 1.39 for the quarter against Rs (-)9.69 in Q4FY20.