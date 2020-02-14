App
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 08:36 PM IST

BGR Energy Systems'' Q3 net profits surge to Rs 26.54cr

The city-based company had registered consolidated net profits of Rs 8.17 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Engineering and construction major BGR Energy Systems on Friday registered over 200 per cent rise in its consolidated net profits for the quarter ending December 31, 2019 at Rs 26.54 crore.

However, for the nine-month period ending December 31, 2019 the company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 4.86 crore against net loss of Rs 16.86 crore a year ago.

Total income on consolidated basis for the quarter under review was Rs 1,171.42 crore against Rs 803.49 crore registered during the same period last year.

Total income for the nine month period ending December 31, 2019 grew to Rs 2,414.17 crore on a consolidated basis from Rs 2,262.61 crore in the corresponding period last year. Shares of the company ended at Rs 37.40 apiece in the BSE.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 08:30 pm

tags #BGR Energy Systems #Business #Results

