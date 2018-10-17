Aurobindo Pharma Q2 PAT may dip 28.3% YoY to Rs. 560 cr: HDFC Securities

Aurobindo Pharma-Natrol acquisition | Year: December 2014 | Deal size: USD 132.5 million Objective: To foray into nutraceuticals in US. Result: The acquisition turned profitable from the second year with revenue from the acquired business increasing by over 12 percent CAGR over FY15-17. Natrol continues to be a stable growth contributor for Aurobindo’s OTC franchise. (Image: Reuters)

HDFC Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceuticals sector. The brokerage house expects Aurobindo Pharma to report net profit at Rs. 560 crore down 28.3% year-on-year (up 9.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 3.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,260 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 19.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 15.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 900 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.