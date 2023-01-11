English
    Astral Q3 PAT may dip 29.8% YoY to Rs. 89 cr: Sharekhan

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 1.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,121 crore, according to Sharekhan.

    Broker Research
    January 11, 2023 / 01:48 PM IST
    Astral: Astral Q2 profit falls 48% YoY to Rs 74.6 crore impacted by lower top line and weak operating performance. Revenue down 2.4%. The CPVC pipes and fitting manufacturer has recorded a 48% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 74.6 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 impacted by lower top line and weak operating performance. Revenue for the quarter declined 2.4% to Rs 1,171.6 crore and EBITDA fell 35.6% to Rs 144 crore compared to year-ago period.

     
     
    Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Astral to report net profit at Rs. 89 crore down 29.8% year-on-year (up 26.9% quarter-on-quarter).

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (OPM) are likely to fall by 335 percent Y-o-Y (up 232 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 14.6 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

