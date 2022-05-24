ARBL and Exide: Margins under pressure; soft patch offers good risk-reward

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (CMP: Rs 498.95, MCap: Rs 8,510 crore) and Exide Industries (CMP: Rs 143.2, MCap: Rs 12,180 crore) — the two big listed battery manufacturers — have corrected 38 percent and 30 percent respectively from their 52-week highs on May 21 and September 21. The steep correction was triggered by the concern over stunted demand from original equipment manufacturers (OEM) because of semiconductor shortage and commodity-linked cost pressure impacting their profitability. The fall in the stock...