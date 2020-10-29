Apcotex Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 129.28 crore, up 4.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.28 crore in September 2020 up 4.21% from Rs. 124.06 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.63 crore in September 2020 up 221.04% from Rs. 3.62 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.75 crore in September 2020 up 119.2% from Rs. 9.01 crore in September 2019.

Apcotex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.70 in September 2019.

Apcotex Ind shares closed at 160.75 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 51.08% returns over the last 6 months and -6.08% over the last 12 months.