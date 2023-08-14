English
    Anik Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.04 crore, down 66.76% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anik Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.04 crore in June 2023 down 66.76% from Rs. 54.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2023 down 36.22% from Rs. 5.69 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.15 crore in June 2023 up 15.47% from Rs. 4.46 crore in June 2022.

    Anik Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.05 in June 2022.

    Anik Industries shares closed at 38.40 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.40% returns over the last 6 months and 9.25% over the last 12 months.

    Anik Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.0415.8354.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.0415.8354.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.135.617.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.893.9330.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.790.396.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.680.760.90
    Depreciation0.140.270.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.225.155.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.18-0.283.15
    Other Income0.831.711.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.011.444.27
    Interest0.691.440.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.320.003.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.320.003.94
    Tax0.690.04-1.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.63-0.045.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.63-0.045.38
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.000.30
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.63-0.045.69
    Equity Share Capital27.7527.7527.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.31-0.022.05
    Diluted EPS1.31-0.022.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.31-0.022.05
    Diluted EPS1.31-0.022.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 14, 2023 03:44 pm

