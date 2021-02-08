Andhra Petro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 155.61 crore, up 41.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155.61 crore in December 2020 up 41.46% from Rs. 110.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.50 crore in December 2020 up 962.49% from Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.48 crore in December 2020 up 591.26% from Rs. 6.29 crore in December 2019.

Andhra Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 2.88 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2019.

Andhra Petro shares closed at 54.30 on February 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 151.97% returns over the last 6 months and 81.91% over the last 12 months.