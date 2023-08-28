English
    Ami Organics: Opportunities in battery value chain not priced in

    Pickup in collaboration between global pharma majors and Indian firms for pharma ingredients/molecules, development of new products among positives.

    Anubhav Sahu
    August 28, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST
    Ami Organics: Opportunities in battery value chain not priced in

    Ami Organics appears well-positioned to capture some of those opportunities.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Fermion to remain among largest clients with new molecules Electrolyte additive business to benefit from de-risking of China-based supply chain Ankleshwar capex to multiply pharma products capacity to 4x Premium valuation justified by emerging growth levers   In the last few years, geopolitics has been instrumental in bringing Indian chemical and pharma intermediates manufacturers into the limelight. Supply-chain shift from China is benefiting Indian companies which have the technical capability and capacity. Ami Organics (CMP: Rs 1,329; Market Cap: Rs 4,844 crore) appears well-positioned to...

