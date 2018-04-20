Alkem Labs Q4 PAT may dip 1.5% YoY to Rs. 130 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (Jan-March’ 18) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceuticals sector. The brokerage house expects Alkem Labs to report net profit at Rs. 130 crore down 1.5% year-on-year (down 21.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 19 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,410 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 5.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 56 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 160 crore.

