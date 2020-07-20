App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 07:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

ACC profit drops 40.5% to Rs 270.95 crore in April-June, sales down 37.2% 

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Cement maker ACC Ltd on Monday reported a 40.53 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 270.95 crore for the quarter ending June, impacted by decline in sales during the lockdown. The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a profit of Rs 455.68 crore in the same quarter a year ago, ACC said in a BSE filing.

Its total revenue from operations was down 37.29 percent to Rs 2,602.24 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 4,149.82 crore in the year-ago period.

ACC's total expenses in April-June quarter of 2019 were at  Rs 2,252.62 crore, down 36.25 percent, as against Rs 3,533.55 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from cement was down 33.59 percent to Rs 2,550.99 crore as against Rs 3,841.39 crore of the corresponding quarter. Ready Mix Concrete was down  82.87 percent to Rs 62.63 crore as against Rs 365.82 crore.

Shares of ACC Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 1,330.05 on BSE, up 1.09 percent from BSE.
