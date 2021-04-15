English
ABB Q4 PAT seen up 442.4% YoY to Rs. 103.1 cr: Motilal Oswal

April 15, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects ABB to report net profit at Rs. 103.1 crore up 442.4% year-on-year (down 21.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 18.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,805 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 795 percent Y-o-Y (down 33.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 129.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #ABB #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #Capital Goods #earnings #Motilal Oswal #Result Poll
first published: Apr 15, 2021 09:41 am

