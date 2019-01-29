App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 08:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Shriram Transport Q3 FY19 review

The non-banking finance company recently got approval from its board to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore via public issue of bonds.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shriram Transport Finance reported subdued numbers in Q3 owing to decline in demand for commercial vehicles. The non-banking finance company recently got approval from its board to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore via public issue of bonds.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the fineprint of its Q3 earnings and the outlook for the company.

Watch the video for more.
tags #3 Point Analysis #commercial vehicles #NBFCs #Q3 earning #Q3 FY19 Review #Shriram Transport #Shriram Transport Finance #Stock Outlook

