App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Reliance Retail The Next Game changer For RIL ?

Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail were standout performers for Reliance Industries in the second quarter.

Jio continued to impress with its robust performance. But Reliance Retail surprised with its revenues more than doubling to Rs 32,346 crore in the second quarter.

Mukesh Ambani has been talking about retail in the same breath as telecom, referring to both as “consumer businesses”.

Reliance’s aim over the next decade is to earn 50% of its overall revenues from the consumer business.

What's the way forward for Reliance Retail ?

The division aims to increase revenues by adding more stores across the various verticals—Lifestyle, food & grocery, and consumer electronics

In fuel retailing too, the company plans to add more outlets and boost revenues through higher volume sales.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis on how Reliance Retail could be the next big thing for Reliance Industries. Tune in to accompanying video to find out and also read the full story by Krishna Karwa on moneycontrol.com

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd., which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 01:32 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #consumer businesses #Jio #Mukesh Ambani #Reliance Retail #video

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.