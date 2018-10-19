3 Point Analysis | Reliance Retail The Next Game changer For RIL ?

Jio continued to impress with its robust performance. But Reliance Retail surprised with its revenues more than doubling to Rs 32,346 crore in the second quarter.

Mukesh Ambani has been talking about retail in the same breath as telecom, referring to both as “consumer businesses”.

Reliance’s aim over the next decade is to earn 50% of its overall revenues from the consumer business.

What's the way forward for Reliance Retail ?

The division aims to increase revenues by adding more stores across the various verticals—Lifestyle, food & grocery, and consumer electronics

In fuel retailing too, the company plans to add more outlets and boost revenues through higher volume sales.

