3-Point Analysis | ITC hotels witness seasonal uptick in Q3

FMCG major ITC announced on January 23 that its Q3 operating sales grew almost 15 percent year-on-year, led by double-digit growth in its non-cigarette businesses. While ITC's paperboard business witnessed ramp-up in the utilisation of its recently-commissioned facilities, the hotels business posted seasonal uptick.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of ITC's Q3 earnings and shares an insight on the stock.