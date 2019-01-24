App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | ITC hotels witness seasonal uptick in Q3

While ITC's paperboard business witnessed a ramp-up in the utilisation of its recently-commissioned facilities, the hotels business posted seasonal uptick.

Whatsapp

FMCG major ITC announced on January 23 that its Q3 operating sales grew almost 15 percent year-on-year, led by double-digit growth in its non-cigarette businesses. While ITC's paperboard business witnessed ramp-up in the utilisation of its recently-commissioned facilities, the hotels business posted seasonal uptick.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of ITC's Q3 earnings and shares an insight on the stock.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 06:13 pm

tags #Company performance #FMCG sector #hotel business #non-cigarette businesses #paperboards business #Q3 earnings #Stock Outlook

