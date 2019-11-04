App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 07:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | IndiGrid InvIT trading at an attractive yield

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra, does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings performance and outlook of IndiGrid InvIT.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

IndiGrid InvIT, which holds a portfolio of power transmission assets, has put up a better quarterly show than its listed peers. The reason: Buoyed by investor interest in fairly high and predictable yield.

While ratings agencies CRISIL and ICRA have rated its instrument AAA at par with G-Secs, the Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) is offering a dividend yield of close to 12.6 per cent, nearly 710 basis points (bps) higher than the 10- year government bond yield of 6.2 per cent.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra, does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings performance and outlook going forward.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 07:01 pm

tags #IndiGrid InvIT #video

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.