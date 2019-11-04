3-Point Analysis | IndiGrid InvIT trading at an attractive yield

IndiGrid InvIT, which holds a portfolio of power transmission assets, has put up a better quarterly show than its listed peers. The reason: Buoyed by investor interest in fairly high and predictable yield.

While ratings agencies CRISIL and ICRA have rated its instrument AAA at par with G-Secs, the Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) is offering a dividend yield of close to 12.6 per cent, nearly 710 basis points (bps) higher than the 10- year government bond yield of 6.2 per cent.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra, does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings performance and outlook going forward.

