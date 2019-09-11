3-Point Analysis | Decoding FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'millennial mindset' statement

While there are concerns over a slowdown in the economy, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony does a 3-Point Analysis on whether or not FM Sitharaman's "millennial mindset" statement holds true.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman kicked up storm after she said that it was the millennial mindset of using cab aggregators that has contributed to the slowdown in the auto sector.
While there are concerns over a slowdown in the economy, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony does a 3-Point Analysis on whether or not her statement holds true.Watch the video for more.
First Published on Sep 11, 2019 08:32 pm