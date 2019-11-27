3 Point Analysis | Bharat Forge Q2 Review: What should investors do after disappointing results

After disappointing numbers in the September quarter posted by Bharat Forge, Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the earnings fineprint and the outlook on the company.
In her analysis, Batra breaks down the Q2 results as Bharat Forge posted a 25% (YoY) decline in revenue and then goes on to explain the outlook on the sector going forward with the domestic market facing challenges due to a weak macro environment. Lastly, Batra offers insight into what should investors do in light of these results.