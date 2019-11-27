App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Bharat Forge Q2 Review: What should investors do after disappointing results

After disappointing numbers in the September quarter posted by Bharat Forge, Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the earnings fineprint and the outlook on the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bharat Forge, a leading auto ancillary metal forging company, has posted a disappointing set of numbers for the September quarter, amid a tough operating environment for the global and domestic automobile industry. Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the earnings fineprint and the outlook on the company.

In her analysis, Batra breaks down the Q2 results as Bharat Forge posted a 25% (YoY) decline in revenue and then goes on to explain the outlook on the sector going forward with the domestic market facing challenges due to a weak macro environment. Lastly, Batra offers insight into what should investors do in light of these results.

Watch the full video for more. 

First Published on Nov 27, 2019 02:40 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #auto sector #Bharat Forge #video

