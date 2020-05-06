App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 03:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches generic hemophilia injection in US

According to IQVIA health data, the desmopressin acetate injection USP brand and generic market had US sales of approximately $20.9 million MAT for the 12 months ended March 2020, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched generic Desmopressin Acetate injection indicated for treatment of hemophilia, in the US. The company has launched Desmopressin Acetate injection USP, 4 mcg/mL single-dose ampules in the US market, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a filing to the BSE.

According to IQVIA health data, the desmopressin acetate injection USP brand and generic market had US sales of approximately $20.9 million MAT for the 12 months ended March 2020, it added.

"The launch of desmopressin injection demonstrates a strong, growing collaboration with SunGen Pharma. We look forward to future opportunities with this company," Dr Reddy's Laboratories North America Generics CEO Marc Kikuchi said.

Close

The product is indicated for patients with hemophilia A with factor VIII coagulant activity levels greater than 5 per cent.

related news

"We are pleased to be working with Dr Reddy's for this launch. The launch of desmopressin demonstrates our strong development capabilities. We look forward to collaborating further to bring specialty pharmaceutical drugs to the markets around the world," SunGen Co-CEO Isaac Liu said.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading at Rs 3,827.90 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.19 percent from the previous close.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 03:15 pm

tags #Business #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Health #United States

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

In Pics | A look at the finer details of India's largest repatriation mission

In Pics | A look at the finer details of India's largest repatriation mission

Coronavirus | People are panic-buying meat, toilet paper… and pelotons?

Coronavirus | People are panic-buying meat, toilet paper… and pelotons?

Coronavirus pandemic | Hackers attacking COVID-19 research: US, UK issue joint alert

Coronavirus pandemic | Hackers attacking COVID-19 research: US, UK issue joint alert

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.