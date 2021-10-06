Dr. Lal PathLabs Q2 PAT seen up 28.4% YoY to Rs 112 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Dr Lal Pathlabs

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Pharma sector. The brokerage house expects Dr. Lal PathLabs to report net profit at Rs 112 crore up 28.4% year-on-year (up 16.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 26.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 547.6 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 24.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 16 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 158.8 crore.

