Domestic automobile retail sales grow 10% in July 2023: FADA

Domestic automobile retail sales rose 10 percent in July driven by sales growth across various segments, including passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, the automobile dealers body Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Monday.

Total retail sales last month rose to 17,70,181 units from 16,09,217 units in the year-ago period. Passenger vehicle retail sales increased 4.03 percent to 2,84,064 units as against 2,73,055 units in July 2022.

​Similarly, two-wheeler sales climbed 8.15 percent to 12,28,139 units last month as compared with 11,35,566 units in the same month last year. Three-wheeler sales surged 74.35 percent to 94,148 units from 54,000 units in July last year.

Tractor retail sales jumped 21.06 percent year-on-year to units while there was a marginal rise in sales of commercial vehicles at 90,765 units from 74,977 units in July 2022.

FADA President Manish Raj Singhania said ​that while auto retail sales growth mirrored last month's trend, the month-on-month (MoM) decline continued to highlight short-term slowdowns.

"Despite challenges like heavy monsoons and a tilt towards EVs due to high fuel prices, 2W showed resilience in July '23, with increased demand and trust in reputable brands. The 3W segment's record numbers indicate industry potential and a growing EV interest. Yet, addressing issues like OEM support and dealer engagement remains crucial," said Singhania.

He went on to add, "PV sales in July '23 were a mix of challenges and triumphs. The month saw a surge in orders and timely OEM supplies, especially with the introduction of new products. However, severe monsoons and flood-like situations especially in North India, impacted sales. SUVs continued to remain a popular choice."

He also stated that the CV segment showed mixed dynamics. "Despite robust stock availability and growth in areas like school buses, challenges from erratic weather and high vehicle costs affected demand. However, infrastructure project boosts remain a silver lining," noted Singhania.